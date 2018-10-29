Myrtle Beach police told him to stop, but one more call landed him in jail, cops say.

A man was charged with misusing 911 after calling the number multiple times Saturday, alleging people were acting crazy at an Ocean Boulevard hotel, a Myrtle Beach police report said.

It wasn’t until after the fourth call that the man came outside to talk with officers after refusing to meet them the first three calls he made.

Myrtle Beach police charged Phillip Wrenn Aikens, 37, with misuse of 911. Authorities initially were called to 1600 S. Ocean Blvd. about 12:30 a.m. in reference to a suspicious incident. The caller said there was a group of 60 to 70 people who were acting crazy and obnoxious, a report said.

Police were told a man in a yellow shirt and hat would meet with an officer between the Wave Rider and Landmark hotels, the report said, but there was no one matching the description in the area so the call was cleared.

Another 911 call was taken and the same thing happened — the man did not show up near the two hotels, police said.

After a third 911 call, there was still no sign of the man, a report said.

On the fourth call to 911, the man told the call taker he could meet an officer in the lobby of the Wave Rider, which was dark and locked at the time, police said. The suspect then came around the corner of the hotel and told police he felt threatened and thought he was lured to the location by a person who bought his room, authorities said.

There was not a large group of people in the area or any evidence there had been a large group, police said. At that point, an officer said the suspect was warned about calling 911 without having an emergency and told to go back to his room.

About 1:20 a.m., the suspect called 911 again for the fifth time to say he was able to get into his room but was missing his key, the report said. Officers again arrived on scene, and the man said his friend had taken the key after he found out police were called, authorities said.

The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to jail. Police said the suspect initially gave the call taker a false name and also fabricated the description of the person wearing a yellow hat and shirt.

