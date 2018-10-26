Georgetown police ask for public’s help in possible abduction incident

Georgetown police are asking for the public’s help in a possible abduction incident, according to a Friday night Facebook post.
Police say that at about 4:25 p.m. a woman was walking on Front Street, near Wood Street, when a black Yukon drove up beside her. A male then exited the driver’s side and approached the female, who began walking faster in attempt to get away before being grabbed and lifted into the vehicle, the post says.
A witness pulled their vehicle in front of the Yukon in attempt to halt the incident, but the driver backed up and went around the witness’ vehicle, according to the post. The witness followed the Yukon, which went down Wood Street, turned right on to Fraser Street and ran a red light turning left onto Highmarket Street at a high rate of speed, the post says.
The suspect is described as a 6-foot-5, 170-pound black male with salt-and-pepper hair. The victim is described as a 5-foot-5 white female with shoulder-length blonde and grey hair in a ponytail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 843-545-4300, the “ Tip Line” at 843-545-4400, the app, Georgetown Police, or by calling 911.
David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295
