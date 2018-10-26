Police presence at Socastee High after student makes alleged threat

Horry County police are are stationed at Socastee High School after alleged threats were made by a student, said police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.
Socastee High School’s Facebook post said the threat was overheard by another student. “The student shared this information with their parents and they contacted law enforcement,” the post reads. “The incident is currently under investigation to substantiate if there is any validity to the threat.”
Authorities were notified Thursday night about a threat made by an SHS student, Moskov said. Police did not specify details of the threat.
“Out of an abundance of caution, HCPD officers were stationed at the school for the start of the day,” Moskov said in a release. “We are continuing to work with Horry County Schools to ensure that no harm comes to our students and everyone enjoys a pleasant Friday.”
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments