He tried to steal mounds of chocolate bars, but it wasn’t for Halloween, MB cops say

A week before Halloween, a man was arrested after trying to steal almost 50 candy bars from a Myrtle Beach grocery store, according to a police report.
The man allegedly concealed 42 chocolate bars — from TWIX to pumpkin shaped Reeses to almond HERSHEY bars — on the candy isle before passing all points of sale, the caller told police. The report said the caller stopped the man when he was leaving the store and escorted him to the office.
Officers went to Food Lion, 1009 U.S. 501, about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, the suspect said he took the candy bars to “help support his kids.”
Arthur Mckeever, 58, was then placed under arrested in connection with shoplifting, officers said.
The candy bars were recovered, the report said.
