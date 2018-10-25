Report: Myrtle Beach police respond after early morning shooting near intersection

One person was suffered an injury in an early morning shooting on Mr. Joe White Avenue Thursday, according to a police report.
Officers went to 1929 Mr. Joe White Ave. near the intersection at Seaboard Street about 2 a.m., authorities said.
Lt. Bryan Murphy with Myrtle Beach Police Department said an arrest has been made, but warrants have not been served. Murphy said one victim was shot and suffered a “superficial” wound. The victim was not transported to the hospital, he said.
