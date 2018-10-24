Horry County to get millions of dollars to help crime victims

Nearly $3 million — out of $46 million across the Palmetto state — is coming to Horry and Georgetown counties to help crime victim support organizations.
Attorney General Alan Wilson made the announcement of the grants during a ceremony Tuesday at the Horry County courthouse in Conway.
The victims could be of sexual assault, domestic violence, murder and other crimes, Wilson said. The money is used to hire employees, provide shelters and help in other areas.
“We look forward to working with these people throughout the year,” Wilson said of the organizations receiving funds.
About $2.2 million is going to programs in Horry County, including:
- Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Victim Advocates, $264,090
- Fifteenth Judicial Circuit, Solicitor’s Office Victim Advocates, $489,943
- Coastal Carolina University, Law Enforcement Victim Advocate, $74,412
- Children’s Recovery Center, Children’s Services, $230,756
- Barnabas Horse Foundation, Alternative Therapy for Victims, $304,583
- Rape Crisis Center (Serving Horry and Georgetown counties), Sexual Assault Services Project, $412,034
- Horry County Police Department, Victim Advocate Program, $ 164,234
- Horry County Police Department, Victim Advocate Program Coordinator, $104,154
- Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Interpersonal Violence Investigator, $79,785
- Rape Crisis Center (Serving Horry and Georgetown counties), Sexual Assault Services Coordinator, $70,856
Sue McKinney founded the Barnabas House Foundation, which uses horses in therapy to help treat victims. This is the third year they received grant funding from the state, she said. The money allows them to have four full-time workers and two part-time employees.
“In this time, we have more than doubled the size of our program,” McKinney said.
The foundation and its farm currently serve 150 clients a month.
Burke Fitzpatrick, director of the Attorney General’s Crime Victim Services Division, said about 96 percent of the $46 million comes from federal grants. That money is generated from fines related to federal court cases and not taxpayer dollars.
