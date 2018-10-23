Employee arrested after setting fire at Horry County gas station, cops say

Horry County police arrested a Circle K employee after she allegedly started a fire at the Little River gas station Sunday night, a report said.

Horry County police charged Sara Beth Browder, 33, of Loris, with second-degree arson after being called about 9 p.m. to the Circle K at 3498 E. Hwy 9, authorities said.

Sara Beth Browder, 33, of Loris, is charged with second-degree arson. Courtesy of J. Reuben Long Detention Center

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Police said the initial investigation showed an employee likely started the fire. Horry County Fire Rescue personnel were called to investigate further, and found the fire started in the back room of the Circle K, a report said.

Officials found the origin of the fire and said there were no materials in the area that could have ignited a fire without someone starting it.

Browder was arrested on scene, police said. She was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday on a $20,000 bond, online records show.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong