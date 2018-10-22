Teen snatched purse from 79-year-old woman in downtown Conway, cops say

Conway police say a teenager hit a 79-year-old woman in the leg and snatched her purse while she was standing outside of a voter registration office downtown Thursday.
The Department of Juvenile Justice was notified after the 16-year-old boy was detained, a report said. DJJ officials said the suspect would soon be 17, and charged as an adult due to the crime being a felony.
Conway officers were dispatched to 1515 4th Ave. after reports of a strong armed robbery about noon.
The victim told police she was waiting to go into the voting office when she saw the suspect walking toward her. The report said the suspect walked past the woman and then came up behind her, hit her in the leg and almost knocked her down.
The teenager allegedly grabbed the woman’s purse and fled toward BB&T Bank on 4th Avenue.
Two witnesses and the victim called 911 and gave a description of the suspect, saying he was carrying a pink phone, the report said.
An officer found the suspect within minutes after the incident, and ran away after the officer asked him to stop, a report said. Another officer caught the suspect and detained him near 6th Avenue and Currie Street, authorities said.
The victim and witnesses confirmed the teenager police detained was the suspect, the report said.
In the floorboard of the car, police said they found the victim’s credit card. There was $54 cash in the suspect’s pants that belonged to the victim, police said. The victim’s purse was found in a nearby dumpster.
Authorities issued a warrant for strong armed robbery and the teenager was transported to DJJ in Columbia.
