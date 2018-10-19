City of Myrtle Beach part-time, temporary employee arrested on drug charges

A part-time, temporary summer employee with the City of Myrtle Beach was arrested Friday on drug charges, according to a news release from Public Information Officer Mark Kruea.
Novell Dewitt Finklea, Jr., a 36-year-old from Marion who was working for the city through a local employment agency, was charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and one count each of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, trafficking cocaine more than 10 grams but less than 28 grams and possession with intent to distribute narcotics within a half-mile of a school or park, according to the release.
The arrest occurred before noon near 33rd Avenue North, the release says.
Finklea had been working in the Parks Division of the Public Works Department and the city informed the employment agency that his services are no longer needed, according to the release.
