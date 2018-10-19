A 77-year-old woman was dragged across home after man knocked, asked for water, cops say

A Georgetown man was arrested almost two weeks after allegedly dragging a 77-year-old woman through her home and demanding money after knocking on her door saying he wanted water, according to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office release.
Adam Corbett Morris, 37, is charged with kidnapping, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault and battery after the alleged incident about 10 p.m. Oct. 7.
The woman, a Sampit resident, said a man in his 30s knocked on the front door of her St. Delight Road home and asked for a bottle of water. She left the man on her porch and went to get a water bottle from her refrigerator, officers said.
When the woman returned to the front door, Morris allegedly forced his way into the home, pushed the woman to the ground and said, “Give me the money.”
Police said he grabbed her by the hand and dragged her down the hall into a bedroom. Morris allegedly kept telling her to give him money as he dragged her into the bedroom and went through a purse.
After finding no money in the purse, he dragged the woman into the living room and went through a second purse, the report said. He took $60 cash and a small purse, police said.
Morris then left the home, the report said.
The victim had a bruise on her hand where the suspect allegedly grabbed her.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments