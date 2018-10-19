Pregnant woman pushed, dragged by the hair, cops say, then she ran in Myrtle Beach bar

A pregnant woman ran into a Myrtle Beach bar crying early Thursday morning after her boyfriend grabbed her by the hair, dragged her across the room and pushed her into a dresser, a Myrtle Beach police report said. A man in the Ole Irish Pub on Mr. Joe White Avenue called police.
The woman, who was three months pregnant, was taken to the hospital with a “pretty large lump” that was bleeding on the middle of her back, police said.
Officers arrested William Pierce Mezo, 27, and charged him with first-degree domestic violence, the report said.
Mezo cussed at police when they went to the apartment and knocked on the door, authorities said. After the third knock, officers said Mezo opened the door, was highly intoxicated and would “jump from one emotion to the next extremely quick,” the report said.
The suspect initially would not give his side of the story, but finally said he and the victim got into an argument and he pushed her, police said.
When police arrested Mezo, he started to be disorderly and uncooperative, the report said.
Mezo is currently booked at the Myrtle Beach Police Department Jail without bond.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
