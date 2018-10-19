Police: Public’s help needed to find wanted homeless man in Myrtle Beach area

A homeless man is wanted in connection to an assault that happened in the Loris area and police are asking the public to help find him, according to a Facebook update from Horry County Police Department.
Police say William Haven Hicks is wanted for first-degree assault in connection to the incident that happened Oct. 2.
Hicks is homeless and staying in the Myrtle Beach area, the post said.
Anyone with information about Hick’s whereabouts is asked to call 843-9158477 or email crimetips@horrycounty.org.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
