Terrell Freeman enters court before a verdict is read on Friday. He was found not guilty of murder in connection to the killing of Amanda Fisher, but was convicted of grand larceny.
Crime

Why he still went to prison after being cleared from North Myrtle Beach K&W murder charge

October 18, 2018 01:15 PM

One of two men involved in the North Myrtle Beach K&W Cafeteria murder was sentenced to more than a decade in prison on Wednesday in Horry County circuit court, solicitor Seth Oskin said.

Terrell Freeman, a co-defendant charged with being an accessory after the fact, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and will likely be in prison for 7 years, spending the rest of the time on probation, Oskin said. Freeman pleaded guilty to the charge during a Wednesday hearing.

The accessory charge stemmed out of testimony from an April trial where Freeman and Nicholas McIver faced murder charges, defense attorney Martin Spratlin said.

The two were accused of killing Amanda Fisher in North Myrtle Beach in July 2016. A jury found McIver guilty of murder and other charges, and he was sentenced to 45 years. Freeman was acquitted on the murder charge, but found guilty of grand larceny. A judge sentenced Freeman to five years in prison on the grand larceny charge.

Prosecutors said McIver, Freeman and Fisher met in Myrtle Beach and then went to North Carolina. They returned to the North Myrtle Beach area, where Fisher was shot in the head while in a vehicle in a K&W parking lot.

The prosecutors said they believed McIver was the shooter.

Freeman and McIver took Fisher’s body out of the car and left her dying in the parking lot.

McIver then drove Fisher’s car to the Charlotte area, where he burned it. Freeman drove McIver’s truck back to the same area.

Judge Steven John sentences Nicolas McIver to 45 years in prison. He was convicted of killing Amanda Fisher in July 2016 in North Myrtle Beach.

By

