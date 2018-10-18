Police looking for details after Conway-area construction sites reportedly broken into

Horry County police is asking the public’s help finding information and locating any suspects involved in breaking into construction sites and stealing appliances in the Conway area.
The department has had at least six reported incidents, said Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.
“We would greatly appreciate it if you would assist us in putting out a call for crime tips related to these break-ins and thefts,” Moskov said in an email.
Moskov said the sites are new home construction sites, not homes damaged from flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call 843-915-8477 or email at crimetips@horrycounty.org.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
