Murder suspect from Koyote Saloon shooting may soon be free on bond

A man charged with murder in connection to the Koyote Saloon homicide may soon be out of jail after a judge set his bond this week.
Joey Henry, 30, of Green Sea, is charged with murder in connection to the shooting that killed 26-year-old Reginald Washington.
Judge Steven John granted a bond of $100,000 on the murder case, said solicitor Mary-Ellen Walter. John denied the state’s motion to revoke bond on his two older cases, she said.
Koyote Saloon, a bar on Waccamaw Boulevard off Highway 501, has since been closed after county officials revoked its business license.
Horry County police, a U.S. Marshals Taskforce and an ATF Violent Crime and Gang Taskforce located and apprehended Henry, said Capt. John Harrelson with Horry County police.
Henry is one of three murder suspects police have charged in the investigation.
In June, Magistrate William Hutson declined to set bond during a hearing for 27-year-old Gary Jackson, of Myrtle Beach, who was charged with murder. In addition, he is charged with trafficking cocaine and simple possession of marijuana.
Socastee resident Shawn Quay Tisdale, 26, also is charged with murder in connection to the incident.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765
