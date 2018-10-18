She got violent during a Myrtle Beach church service and punched 2 people, cops say

Bystanders held a woman down until Myrtle Beach police were called because she allegedly punched two people during a prayer in church Monday evening, a report said.
Police said a woman was “making people feel uncomfortable and was asked to stop” during a service at a church on the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue South. The incident report does not name the church.
Officers charged Christine Victoria Dennison, 44, with two counts of third-degree assault and battery.
A victim “attempted to intervene” and Dennison allegedly began pushing the victim, police said. As the victim backed away and sat down, Dennison punched the victim in the head twice, a report said. Police said another victim stepped in and Dennison allegedly punched that victim in the chest.
All of the victims are Dennison’s family members, the report said.
The suspect was allegedly “bothering” her child, who is in the custody of one of the victims.
One of the people who was allegedly punched told police Dennison had been staying with family and has been causing multiple issues. The victim also said Dennison had been drinking during the day before the incident happened, the report said.
When the victims were unable to control Dennison, the report said, a bystander called police.
Police said they took photos of the injuries and the suspect did not want to answer any questions.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
