What a text conversation said as a teen lured murder victim for sex, prosecutor says

Meleke Stewart brought a pistol for a reason when he met up with a 34-year-old man he’d promised sex to for money in a text conversation, said assistant solicitor Jonathan Miles during opening statements Wednesday.

It was June 2014, and Stewart lured Alton Daniels to the Days Inn on 9th Avenue and Yaupon Drive, Miles said. He told Daniels he’d trade oral sex for money. But then Daniels was later found shot dead in his car.

Daniels’ buckle was undone and his zipper was down, said Paul Sweeney, the first Myrtle Beach police officer to arrive on scene, on Wednesday during Stewart’s trial. In his Mazda car police found one shell casing after his body was removed, said Myrtle Beach police officer William Stair. There were two cell phones, a bible in the trunk $61 in the side driver’s door and $115 in a wallet in the trunk, Stair said.

This week, Stewart faces a jury in connection to the murder of Daniels. He is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy.

Texts presented to the jury Wednesday revealed the negotiation between Stewart and Daniels, prosecutors say.

The conversation shows $50 was offered for oral sex, then down to $45, up to $300 and back below $100. The two talked about how to meet up. What happened after that is what the state and prosecutors will display to the jury this week. A handful of phone conversations happened early in the morning, phone records show.

Meleke Stewart whispers to his attorney Wednesday at the Horry County courthouse. Stewart is being tried in connection to the murder of 34-year-old Alton Daniels in June 2014. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

With much emotion during opening statements, Miles told the jury that Stewart shot and killed Daniels in Daniels’ car. He said Daniels was trying to get away.

“Daniels’ driver door was wide open, he almost made it out, but Stewart wouldn’t let him,” Miles said.

Stewart sat quietly with his head down most of the morning, rarely whispering to attorneys and looking up to view the courtroom.

Defense attorney Eric Fox said there are more than one interpretation of the event.

“What happened when they met up is where this disagreement is,” Fox said during opening statements. “The police got a theory, they had a dead body…the police from the very beginning decided it was murder. I believe it was not.”





On Tuesday, Judge Thomas Cooper said Stewart was competent to stand trial.

In the video-recorded interview four years ago that was first made public Tuesday, a Myrtle Beach investigator showed Stewart cellphone records between his phone and the phone of Daniels, who was later found shot dead in his car parked in a lot at 9th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive.

Stewart told the investigator he was not willing to give oral sex to Daniels for $300, according to the recording.

Myrtle Beach police said two suspects — Stewart and Broderick Roscoe, both 18 at the time — lured Daniels to the area, claiming to exchange money for sex with Daniels. But they had the intention of robbing Daniels. And police later found cellphone records showed a phone that belonged to Stewart had called and and sent texts to Daniels multiple times about meeting for sex in exchange for money.

Records placed Stewart’s phone in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, according to an affidavit.





Daniels, of Shallotte, North Carolina, died instantly. A bullet went through his right shoulder blade, through both lungs and out under his left armpit, police said in the two-hour interview with Stewart.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765; @HannahLStrong