Police say a woman was cut by a razor taped to her car door handle. Now she warns others

A razor blade taped inside a car door handle cut a woman’s finger after she returned to her car at Tanger Outlet Saturday, according to an Horry County police report.
Kristy Bryant Barfield said a keychain blocked three of her fingers from being cut, though she faces a one-inch cut on her ring finger.
“My first reaction was what just fell from my door handle when I touched it,” Barfield told The Sun News Monday. “And then when I saw it was a razor blade, fear set in as I looked and had seen my daughter had already opened her door and jumped in the car.”
Barfield was shopping for about 30 minutes before she returned to her vehicle parked in the F parking lot and found the razor blade taped to her front driver’s side door handle. She said she rushed around her car to check all the handles.
At that point, Barfield’s daughter noticed her mother’s finger was bleeding.
“It definitely could have been a lot worse than what it was,” she said. “It was just an all around scary situation.”
After the incident, she said she went home and cleaned her cut, but now she fears she could have caught something.
An officer went to the outlets at 10823 Kings Rd. on Saturday after reports of an assault. Barfield shared a photo of a razor on Facebook, writing, “So yes this just happened! Y’all watch your door handles at the malls... this blade was taped inside my door handle! Tanger Outlet on N. Kings Hwy.” The Facebook post has had more than 5,600 shares.
Tanger security told police there were no surveillance cameras in the parking lot, authorities said.
Police said there was no suspect information.
The Sun News has reached out to Tanger Outlet for comment.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments