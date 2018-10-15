Suspects ran after taking more than $1,400 worth of Victoria’s Secret items, cops say

Myrtle Beach police say a duo allegedly stole more than $1,400 worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret at Coastal Grand Mall Friday night.
Two women came into the store after 8:30 p.m. and stole 26 items valued at $1,474 before running from the store, an incident report said.
A woman who called police said the two came into the store and one attempted to distract her by asking questions, authorities said. The other suspect allegedly was stuffing items into a bag, the report said.
The two suspects then left and ran toward the center of the mall, police said.
The woman who called police said she believes she has seen the suspects before. The two are described as black women, weighing about 150 pounds, one woman about 5-foot, 8-inches tall and the other about 5-foot, 4-inches tall, the incident report said.
