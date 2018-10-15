He was attacked by a man with a knife while walking to a shelter, Myrtle Beach cops say

A 56-year-old man was allegedly attacked by a man with a knife off Mr. Joe White Avenue on Friday night, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
The victim was on his way to Street Reach, a homeless shelter on Osceola Street, when he was allegedly attacked by a man who was holding a 6-inch-long knife, the report said. The suspect is described as a black man who is 5-foot, 6-inches tall, 160 pounds, and was wearing jeans and a t-shirt, authorities said.
The incident allegedly happened near Better Brands, 908 Jackson Street, after 5 p.m., the incident report said. Officers met the victim on Osceola Street after reports of a possible assault.
The suspect approached the victim and said, “Give me your money,” according to the report. The victim replied, saying he did not have anything, the report said, and the suspect replied, “I know you do.”
Police said the suspect then allegedly attacked the victim with the knife, and the victim blocked the knife with his hand. The victim initially told police he knocked the suspect out “cold,” but later said he could not remember if he hit the man or not, the report said.
Authorities said the victim had a cut on his right thumb and bruises on his arm.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments