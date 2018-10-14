Georgetown police have one in custody, seek two others in connection to shooting

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has warrants out for two men in connection to a Tuesday night shooting in the parking lot of the Francis Marion convenience store, according to a department Facebook post. One woman has been detained in connection to the incident.
Police are seeking to locate Jed Coleman, 20, known to frequent Georgetown and McClellanville, and Eryk Smith, 18, of Georgetown in connection to the incident. Authorities describe Coleman as a 6-foot-2, 205-pound black man and Smith as a 6 foot, 160-pound black man.
Police have made one arrest in connection to the incident, having detained Janena Jamette Gamble, 20, on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of drugs with intent to distribute, the post states.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information on whereabouts of Coleman or Smith contact police at 843-546-5102.
David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295
