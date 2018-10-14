Georgetown police seeking help in locating man suspected of attempted murder

Georgetown police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man suspected of attempted murder, the department said in a Facebook post.
Kemondre’ Raquan Anderson, also known as “Fuzzy,” is sought in connection to a early Thursday morning shooting at Mingz Bar & Grill, the post states.
Police determined in an investigation that Anderson is the suspected shooter, according to the post.
Anderson is 5-foot-6, 150-pound black male with brown eyes, the post states. He is considered armed and dangerous, police say.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Georgetown police at 843-545-4300, call the tip line at 843-545-4400 or dial 911.
