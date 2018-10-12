She was delivering a pizza in Myrtle Beach, then threatened with a gun, cops say

A Myrtle Beach pizza delivery driver sped away from a scene after a man allegedly threatened her with a gun and took a pizza and wings early Friday morning, according to a police report.
Police worked to locate the suspect, and found two people who looked similar, but were not able to make an arrest, the report said.
About 1:30 a.m., Myrtle Beach police were called to Hungry Howie’s Pizza, 1601 S. Kings Hwy., after a delivery driver returned to the store and reported an armed robbery that allegedly happened at an apartment on the 400 block of 4th Avenue North, authorities said.
The victim told police she was approached by a man who said he was there for the pizza. The incident report said the suspect was a black man with a dark complexion, about 5-foot, 11-inches tall with black hair and wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a black baseball hat. Authorities said the suspect has a small scar on his right cheek and is clean shaven.
The suspect asked the victim if she could break a $100 bill, and the victim said she could, the report said. Then the suspect walked away, came back, and said, “You have two options. You either give me the pizza or I’ll go get my friend who has a gun in the bushes and we’ll handle it that way,” the report said.
Police said the victim did not see another person or a gun, but was in fear of her life. She then handed over the pizza and an order of hot wings — a $42.48 purchase — and got into her car, the report said.
The suspect, police said, demanded money and the victim said she did not have any money. When she tried to drive away, the suspect allegedly blocked the victim from shutting the door, the report said, but the victim put her vehicle in reverse and drove away.
The suspect was last seen heading east on 6th Avenue North, the report said.
Management from the restaurant said they will get information about where the online order was placed, the report said.
During the investigation, Myrtle Beach police found a possible suspect matching the description of the alleged robber. Police did a “show up” with the victim and suspect, but the victim said it was not the person who allegedly robbed her, the report said.
A second attempt at locating a suspect was unsuccessful after police found an individual wearing the same clothing went to a hotel near the scene, authorities said. Hotel employees said the person left and did not know his name, the report said.
