Crime

College student charged after sexual assault reported

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

October 12, 2018 03:31 PM

A Horry Georgetown Technical College student is behind bars after a Coastal Carolina University woman reported a sexual assault, according to police.

Durankeony Torres, 18, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. According to online records, Torres was arrested by CCU police Wednesday around 2:45 a.m.

unnamed.jpg
Durankeony Torres
J. Reuben Long Detention Center

The incident was reported Oct. 9. According to a police report, the assault allegedly occurred earlier in that same evening, and was turned over to the investigations division.

Martha Hunn, CCU spokeswoman, confirmed the victim was a student, and Sarah Bonnoitt, spokesperson at HGTC confirmed Torres is currently enrolled at HGTC.

Torres’ bond was set at $20,000, and he remained at J. Reuben Long Detention Center Friday morning, according to online jail records.

  Comments  