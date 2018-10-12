College student charged after sexual assault reported

A Horry Georgetown Technical College student is behind bars after a Coastal Carolina University woman reported a sexual assault, according to police.
Durankeony Torres, 18, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. According to online records, Torres was arrested by CCU police Wednesday around 2:45 a.m.
The incident was reported Oct. 9. According to a police report, the assault allegedly occurred earlier in that same evening, and was turned over to the investigations division.
Martha Hunn, CCU spokeswoman, confirmed the victim was a student, and Sarah Bonnoitt, spokesperson at HGTC confirmed Torres is currently enrolled at HGTC.
Torres’ bond was set at $20,000, and he remained at J. Reuben Long Detention Center Friday morning, according to online jail records.
Comments