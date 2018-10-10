He told the clerk he was desperate, then showed a gun, cops say. Now he’s wanted

Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout after a man allegedly robbed a convenience store while armed on Wednesday morning.
The suspect — shown in surveillance footage wearing a blue shirt, tan pants, sunglasses and a cap — allegedly showed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk at the Sea Mart at 2402 N. Kings Hwy in Myrtle Beach, according to a tweet from the department.
Myrtle Beach police said the man is considered armed and dangerous.
Officers responded to the scene about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to an armed robbery.
The clerk told police the suspect came into the store, walked to the drink cooler and removed a Gatorade, according to a police report. The suspect walked to the register and told the clerk “he was desperate,” raised his shirt and allegedly revealed a handgun in his waistband, the report said.
The suspect then demanded money and the clerk gave him cash, but the amount is not specified in the report. He walked out of the store and went north, the report said. Authorities said he was last seen running from the store.
Police said the suspect is a thin, white man with dark hair. He was wearing checkerboard shoes and dark sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments