Myrtle Beach police investigating early morning shooting that injured one person

Myrtle Beach police investigated an early morning shooting Wednesday that sent one woman to the hospital, said department spokesman Cpl. Thomas Vest.
The victim is expected to recover, Vest said. No arrests have been made.
“There’s no further threat in that area now,” Vest said, adding the scene is secure.
Officers responded about 1:30 a.m. to the 1400 block of Carver Street after reports of shots fired. An incident report lists the location as a club.
About six witnesses are listed on a police report.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments