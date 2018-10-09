He pulled a gun, demanded money — but then returned the cash, cops say. Now he’s in jail

A Myrtle Beach man was set a bond amount of more than $130,000 after allegedly robbing a person at gunpoint and taking $30 on Saturday, according to authorities. After being confronted by his roommate about the robbery, the suspect returned the money, a Myrtle Beach police report said.
Javed Aaquid Thompson, 25, is charged with armed robbery, fugitive and simple possession of marijuana.
Thompson was arrested by Myrtle Beach police Sunday and is currently at J. Reuben Long Detention center with a $100,000 bond amount for the fugitive charge, $30,000 for armed robbery, and $407 for simple possession of marijuana, online records show.
Myrtle Beach police went to the 200 block of South Myrtle Street after reports of a weapon discharging about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The victim, who did not speak English and had a woman translate, said he was robbed “around the corner” on the 600 block of Collins Street, just off 3rd Avenue South, a report said. The suspect could have fired two shots, the victim told police, but no shell casings were found and nobody witnessed the alleged incident.
Police said the victim walked to the area to meet a friend — who is a former roommate — to see if she wanted to walk to the store with him. When the victim got to the home, he saw the suspect sitting on the porch and told the suspect he was going to find his friend, the report said.
Thompson then allegedly told the victim to give him all of his money and then pointed a black handgun — possibly a .38 caliber — demanding the money, authorities said.
The victim handed Thompson $30, and then Thompson allegedly punched the victim in the face, police said. The victim ran away to his home, authorities said.
Police were then called to the area and tried to find the suspect, but were unable to, the report said. The suspect’s roommate said Thompson is rarely at home and he admitted he robbed and punched the victim, the report said. Thompson told his roommate he using self defense when he punched him because he did not know the victim, police said.
Thompson’s roommate asked for the money so she could return it to the victim, and Thompson gave her the money, which was given back to the victim, police said.
Officers set up a perimeter after being told the suspect was running in the area, hopping fences to avoid authorities, authorities said.
Thompson was arrested about 8 p.m. Sunday, online records show.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
