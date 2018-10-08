Little River teen allegedly robbed at gun point outside Food Lion, cops say

A Little River teenager said he was robbed at gun point at a local Food Lion Monday, according to a Horry County police reports.
An officer with the Horry County Police Department responded to the teenager and his mom after 11 p.m. on Saturday. The victim was at the grocery store when a man approached him with a gun, then reached into the victim’s pocket and took his wallet and cell phone.
The victim said the man then fled the scene and the police report did not say an arrest was made.
The victim, age 16, was not harmed, according to the police report.
