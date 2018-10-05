Horry County police: Gun pulled on Lyft driver before vehicle carjacked by 3 suspects

Horry County police said a Lyft driver’s car was stolen in the Longs area on Thursday night.
Three black men, all described as about 5-foot, 10-inches tall with medium builds, approached a 73-year-old Lyft driver who was parked on the side of the road on the 600 block of Ashley Manor Drive, said Mikayla Moscov, spokesperson for Horry County Police Department.
One of the men pulled out a firearm and the suspects then stole the victim’s black vehicle — a 2014 Lincoln MKX with South Carolina tag JMJ603, she said.
The incident happened about 8:20 p.m., Muscov said.
Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-TIPS or email crimetips@horrycounty.org.
