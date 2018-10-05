She found a makeshift bed in her Market Common garage, but no person, police say

Authorities were notified after a woman found a makeshift bed and clothing in her garage at her Market Common home on Monday, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Police went to the home on Culbertson Avenue about 7:15 a.m. after reports of a suspicious person sleeping in a woman’s garage, the report said. There was nobody sleeping in the garage, the victim told police, so she could not provide any physical descriptions.
The victim led an officer to the garage, and police said a floatie, a zip-up hoodie and a grey shirt were in the garage, appearing to look like someone had made a makeshift bed to sleep on.
The woman said the garage was operated by a key pad, and the rear garage door was left open in case of an emergency. Police found hand prints on the air conditioner unit just outside of the garage, but were unable to lift the prints because of the material the unit was made from, the report said.
Police went to a nearby house after finding out a neighbor had evicted her “troubled” son, the report said. The neighbor told police the items in the garage did not look familiar and did not belong to her son.
The items found in the garage were placed into evidence.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
