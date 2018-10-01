She danced, exposed her breasts on the boardwalk, MB cops say. Now she faces 3 charges

Myrtle Beach police were called after a woman was allegedly dancing and lifting her shirt, revealing her breasts on the boardwalk Friday night, according to an incident report.
A witness told police the woman was dancing outside of the Boardwalk Coffee House, the report said. When authorities arrived, the suspect was sitting on a bench with her boyfriend, who was charged with trespassing on the boardwalk two days before and was banned from the area.
The officer, who was familiar with both people, said the woman’s boyfriend was “obviously intoxicated” with slurred speech. The suspect did not smell like alcohol but was “somewhat incoherent,” the report said. Police said both suspects were questioned at that point.
Both suspects — Alexandria Almond Kelley, 32, and Ismael Acevedo Jr., 45 — were charged with public intoxication.
While searching Kelley, police said a half of a Xanax pill was found in her pocket.
Acevedo also was charged with trespassing. Kelley faces two additional charges — unlawful possession of a schedule IV drug and resisting arrest.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
