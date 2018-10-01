Police responded to shots heard in Myrtle Beach. Next, they were calling for backup.

Police charged four people in connection to firing a gun in Myrtle Beach city limits.
Myrtle Beach police responded to 79th Avenue North and Marina Parkway around 9:15 p.m. Sunday.
When officers approached the scene, they heard a rifle being reloaded., so they took cover and called for backup.
After more police arrived, 11 officers approached, yelling for the person to stop shooting and get on the ground, according to the report.
William Austin Stratton, 20, was holding the gun and threw it to the ground. Keifer Ryan Bartlett, 27, who was sitting on a nearby car, also was arrested. Inside the car police found Jessica Paige Rosenbalm, 21, Gary Wesley Hamm, 24 and a 16-year-old girl.
Officers found a magazine with 93 5.56 rifle rounds and nine shell casings. There was a shell casing in Bartlett’s pocket as well.
Officers also found 8.1 grams of marijuana, a cigarette box with marijuana and beer cans scattered in the vehicle.
Police charged Stratton, Bartlett, Rosenbalm and Hamm with possession of marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Stratton and Bartlett were also charged with discharging a firearm within city limits.
The teen was charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
Comments