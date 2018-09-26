Horry County police investigating after body was found in a ditch

Horry County Police Department is investigating after an unknown body was found in a ditch in Longs on Wednesday morning.
Capt. John Harrelson with HCPD said authorities responded to Circle Bay Drive after a body was found in a ditch. He said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Darris Fowler, Horry County deputy coroner, said the person is unknown. An autopsy will be performed Thursday to determine the cause of death. The name will be released after the body is identified and the family is notified, he said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
