He held her underwater in a Myrtle Beach pond, strangled and punched her, cops say

A Myrtle Beach man faces several charges after allegedly dragging a woman into a retention pond and holding her underwater on Saturday, according to an affidavit.
Michael Joseph Molosky, 43, is charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, common law robbery/strong arm robbery, and trespassing on land without permission.
Myrtle Beach police started an investigation after an incident in the area of 1651 Stockholder Ave. after 911 was called for a victim who was allegedly strangled, punched and held underwater, authorities said. The victim said she and her former boyfriend were arguing about relationship issues when he attacked her, according to an affidavit.
Officials said during the attack, the suspect “told her that she was not getting out of there tonight and told her that he was going to drown her.”
Molosky allegedly punched the victim in the face “several times,” the affidavit said. Police said the suspect then pulled the victim into a retention pond and held her head underwater, causing her to “fear for her life.”
Once she was out of the water, the affidavit said, Molosky allegedly strangled her to the point that the victim could not speak or breathe. The victim was able to escape and fled to a nearby business where 911 was called.
When police arrived, the victim was in wet and muddy clothing with “numerous” physical injuries, an affidavit said.
