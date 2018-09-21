Police make arrest in connection to Pawleys Plantation burglaries during evacuations

A 32-year-old Pawleys Island man has been charged in connection to a string of burglaries that occurred in Pawleys Plantation while residents were evacuated due to the threat of Hurricane Florence, according to a Facebook post from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, police arrested Coleman Tudor and charged him with burglary and grand larceny, the post states.
Gold and silver jewelry and flatware that was reported stolen has been recovered by officers, according to the post.
Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues, the post says.
