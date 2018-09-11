She pulled over to nap in the backseat, then woke to a stranger driving, cops say

A woman, who pulled over to take a nap in the backseat of her vehicle, woke to a stranger driving her car and another riding in the front seat on Sunday evening, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Police say a woman who was driving down Kings Highway started to feel symptoms of epilepsy, so she pulled into the Angus Steakhouse parking lot on Kings Highway to “sleep it off.” The woman turned the vehicle off and put the keys on the floorboard, but does not remember if she locked the doors, the report said.
She then went to lie in the backseat and take a nap, according to police. But when she woke up, she noticed a woman driving the vehicle and a man riding in the passenger seat, the report said. The woman did not recognize the two suspects, police said.
Almost immediately after waking up, the victim said the suspect driving allegedly backed into another vehicle on 21st Avenue South. The suspect in the passenger seat jumped out of the car and fled toward the beach, police said.
The driver got out of the vehicle and went to the vehicle she allegedly hit, authorities said, and told the driver that she would give her money if she did not call police.
The driver who was allegedly hit by the suspect refused the money and the suspect fled on foot, police said.
A police report identifies the suspects as a 5-foot, 8-inch tall white woman with brown hair and a five-foot, ten inch tall black man.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments