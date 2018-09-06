He punched an SUV after avoiding a collision, then rode off on his bike, MB cops say

Myrtle Beach police say a bicyclist punched and damaged a vehicle after avoiding a collision on Kings Highway.
The bicyclist told officers an SUV “turned into him” and then left the scene Wednesday afternoon at the Walmart at 17th Avenue South and Kings Highway, a report said. But witnesses say the bicyclist was on the sidewalk “no where near” the victim’s vehicle when he fell to the ground, stood up and punched the rear passenger door, a report said. Witnesses said the suspect then rode away on his bicycle and almost got hit by vehicles traveling on Kings Highway, the report said.
Police said there was a large dent on the vehicle. Video surveillance in the area shows the suspect riding on the sidewalk before entering the roadway where the victim’s vehicle had started to turn right onto 17th Avenue South.
At that point, police said the suspect noticed the vehicle was turning right, so he turned right, too, avoiding a collision. The suspect was looking at the vehicle during the incident and veered too far right, causing him to hit a curb and fall to the ground, a report said.
Authorities said after the suspect got up, he is seen in the video hitting the vehicle.
Officers found the suspect at a home on Pridgen Road, the report said.
Michael Joseph Kubacki, 51, is charged with malicious damage to personal property less than $2,000.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
