Undercover police bought heroin, cops say. The next day, they came back with cuffs

A Salters man faces nearly a dozen federal drug and weapons charges after undercover Myrtle Beach officers purchased heroin from the suspect, according to an affidavit.
Travis Chatman, 24, was arrested Thursday and is incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
On Aug. 29, street crimes officers went to the Atlantic Palms Hotel, at 703 S. Ocean Boulevard, to make a controlled buy, documents state. An undercover officer bought 0.3 grams of heroin from Chatman and saw two firearms on a table with other drugs, an affidavit said.
The next day, Myrtle Beach SWAT and street crime officers executed a search warrant a the hotel room where Chatman and his girlfriend were staying.
Police searched the room and found two firearms, 20.2 grams of heroin, 5.2 grams of cocaine, 2.1 grams of crack cocaine, 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, 15.1 grams of ecstasy, 31.5 pills identified at Alprazolam, more than $2,600 in cash and five cell phones, according to an affidavit.
Chatman is charged with:
- Possession of ecstasy
- Manufacturing or distributing crack cocaine
- Manufacturing or possessing a schedule I, II or III substance
- More than 14 grams but less than 28 grams of heroin
- Possession of a schedule IV drug
- Manufacturing or distributing cocaine
- Two counts of trafficking cocaine
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Two counts of sale or delivery of a pistol
- Obliterated serial number on a gun
Chapman faces about a dozen more drug charges after he was arrested earlier this year at least three times by Myrtle Beach police.
