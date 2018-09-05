Myrtle Beach police work different areas of the city, charge 15 with prostitution

More than a dozen people were charged with prostitution as Myrtle Beach police officers worked different areas of the city the last two days.
Arrests were made throughout the day Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Police worked areas around 28th Avenue North and Kings Highway, Withers Swash, Yaupon Drive, Flagg Street, Cassandra Lane and Ocean Boulevard, online records show.
Those charged with prostitution are:
- Mary Ilene Robinson
- Jannis Nadine Richardson
- Magdalene Frances Fowlkes
- Jennifer Bean Wilson
- Candice Dawn Bowers
- Jessica Lynn Roberts
- Brittney Alexis Gregson
- Jessica Torrine Brown
- Jennifer Elizabeth Blessing
- Stokes Ernest
- Alexandrea Nichole Jackson
- Lillian Michelle Hendrickson
- Ashley Nichole Roberts
- Janet Herrington Cooper
- Kefron Ellanor Durrin
A mugshot was not readily available for Cooper.
The Sun News has reached out to Myrtle Beach Police Department for more details about the arrests.
