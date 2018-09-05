One person taken to hospital after shooting in Conway, officials say

One person was shot Tuesday night in the Whittemore Park area of Conway, officials said.
The victim was taken to the hospital, said Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell.
An attempted murder incident was reported about 10:20 p.m. on Hemingway Street, according to online records. Newell said the area is secure and there are no threats to the community.
Hemingway Street is less than half a mile from Whittemore Park Middle School.
No arrests have been made, Newell said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
