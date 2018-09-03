He refused to let police search his car — so a K9 was called to the scene, cops say

A traffic stop led to Myrtle Beach police calling in a K9 to check a vehicle Sunday night, according to a police report.
Officers stopped a vehicle at 3rd Avenue North and U.S. 501 about 9:30 p.m. after noticing a front head light was out, a report said. While the driver was getting his vehicle information, the officer noticed a red straw with a powdery residue in the center console, the report said.
Police asked the driver to reopen the console and he gave the straw to the officer, the report said.
The suspect told police he may have a “roxy,” a nickname for Oxycodone, in his pocket, police said.
The officer detained the suspect because of the the items found and because the suspect was acting nervous, breathing heavily and sweating, the report said.
When the officer asked for consent to search the vehicle, the suspect said no, according to the report. Police then called for another officer to respond with a K9 partner.
The K9 did an “exterior check” of the vehicle and alerted police on the passenger side, authorities said. Police said three blue pills were found in the center console. The pills were identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride, a class II narcotic which requires a prescription, the report said. Officers said the suspect did not have a prescription for the pills.
Douglas Wayne Mcauliffe, 34, is charged with possession of a schedule II narcotic, records show.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
