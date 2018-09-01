He threatened a man with a hammer. They then robbed him at an ATM, police say

Myrtle Beach police have charged two people with armed robbery after one allegedly threatened a victim with a hammer and another weapon before the duo forced them to withdraw money from an ATM at a Myrtle Beach hotel Friday, according to a police report.
Mario Antoine Phoenix, 38, and Marie Anntoine Ross, 24, were arrested in connection to an armed robbery at Crepe Myrtle Inn, which is located at 7th Avenue North, the report states.
The victim told police that Phoenix came to the hotel and demanded that he pay back $100 that was owed, according to the report. The victim stated to police that he told Phoenix to give him a minute and he would go to the ATM to retrieve the money, but Phoenix instead forced the victim out of the room and down the stairs, the report states.
The victim told police he was led to Phoenix’s vehicle, where the suspect grabbed a hammer and threatened to hit him with it if he didn’t retrieve the money, police say. The victim said Phoenix then put the hammer back in the vehicle while grabbing another unknown object that he “shoved down his pants,” the report says. The victim said Phoenix told him “You are going to put the PIN in or I’m going to blow your [expletive] away,” according to the report.
The victim said he, his wife, Phoenix and Ross went to the ATM, with Phoenix forcibly pushing the victim as they approached, the report states. The victim said Phoenix pushed him up against the ATM and demanded he put in the PIN and access the account, according to the report. The victim said Ross put his card in the ATM and he put the PIN in before Ross withdrew $200 at least three times, the report states.
The victim said that when Phoenix and Ross got the money they left in a pair of vehicles, according to the report.
The responding officer noted in the report that the witness, the victim’s wife, corroborated his statement.
