She chased them down a Myrtle Beach road with a machete as they called 911, cops say

Two victims were allegedly chased down a Myrtle Beach road by a woman holding a machete on Wednesday evening, according to a police report.
Myrtle Beach police said two women were at a home on Warren Street when a verbal argument started with the suspect. The victims said the suspect then got a machete and started chasing the victims down Warren Street just after 6 p.m.
Authorities said while the victims were calling 911, the suspect was still chasing them down Warren Street, holding the machete over her head.
The victims ran to a convenience store on Mr. Joe White Avenue, where they met police, the report said. The suspect had already run back to a home down Warren Street, police said.
Officers went to the home to find the suspect, who was allegedly acting “erratic and count not sit still,” the report said. The suspect’s behavior seemed “out of the ordinary,” police said, so she was put in handcuffs and detained. Authorities said the suspect was yelling and not providing information about the incident.
The two victims came to the scene and confirmed the woman who police had detained was the same woman who allegedly chased them with a machete, the report said.
Police said the victims were not cooperative and did not want to press charges. Officers were unable to find the machete or get any witness statements, the report said.
Frederica Sarah Mcgee, 53, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
