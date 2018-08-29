Officer chokes up talking about murder, robbery investigations at Conway Sunhouse

Horry County Police senior detective Gregory Lent was a robbery call at a Lake Arrowhead Scotchman on Jan. 25, 2015 when he got word of another case — another armed robbery, though this one left him in near tears three years later.

“As [the patrolmen] arrived on scene, they found the store clerk shot,” Lent said, voice cracking as he recounted the night.

Lent investigated the robbery at the Scotchman and subsequent robbery/murder at a Conway Sunhouse store. He testified on behalf of the state on Wednesday during the trial of James Daniels. Daniels faces two counts of armed robbery and a charge of murder for his role in the crimes.

The state says Daniels served as the getaway driver and scoped the business before the robberies, while the defense says co-defendants, McKinley Daniels and Jerome “JJ” Jenkins, are the evil parties. Both sides agree Daniels didn’t shoot Sunhouse clerk Trish Stull, but he is charged with her murder for being involved with the crime that led to her death.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

There are criminal charges against McKinley Daniels and Jenkins, but they are not part of this week’s trial.

The trial of James Daniels for the murder of Trish Stull during a robbery of a Sunhouse convenience store in Conway began today. Daniels is accused of helping to plan the robbery and of driving his co-defendants McKinley Daniels and Jerome Jenkins. Aug. 28, 2018. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Lent said he first went to the Scotchman for an armed robbery at about 9:30 p.m. Two men entered the store, displayed a gun, forced a worker behind the counter and took money and cigarettes before fleeing.

As he finished work at that scene, Lent learned about the robbery at the Oak Street Sunhouse store and officers arrived to find Stull dead.

Police had surveillance video from those two robberies as well as one from earlier in January 2015 at a Sunhouse on S.C. Highway 905. Lent said officers played those tapes on loops for hours and noticed a man both Sunhouses before the robberies. Police identified Daniels as that man.

Police also saw a Chevy Malibu on the video from the Sunhouse stores. That vehicle was registered to Daniels’ relative and when they went to the house to speak to the owner, James Daniels arrived at the home minutes later.

As part of Lent’s testimony, the state played a 90-minute audio recording of Daniels’ police interview. Daniel said he dropped off the other suspects along the road near the store. When they returned, Daniels told police, they didn’t have anything in their hand.

Officers also told Daniels during the interview that in the worst case scenario he could face murder charges, but he could also face a conspiracy charge.