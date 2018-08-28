Four people charged after police find drugs in a boot at Ocean Blvd motel, cops say

Four people face drug charges after Myrtle Beach police say drugs were found in an Ocean Boulevard motel room on Saturday, according to affidavits.
The following people are charged with trafficking more than four grams of heroin but less than 14 grams, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and simple possession of marijuana.
- John Douglas Havens, 30, of Toms River, New Jersey
- Harmon Frank Smith, 26, of Brick, New Jersey
- Leeander Vereen, 19, of Galivants Ferry
- Tayler Janine Hennemann, 24
Officers initially responded to a larceny call at the Days Inn, 806 S. Ocean Blvd. Affidavits say someone reported there were stolen items being held in a room at the motel.
Police were given permission to go into the room, where are officer first saw a “pipe within the bottom of a boot,” according to an affidavit. Hennemann allegedly told authorities it was just a pipe and her cigarettes, the affidavit said.
An officer turned the boot over and a cigarette pack and pipe fell out, colliding and making a “hollow sound along with rattling,” according to the affidavit. Authorities did not find cigarettes inside, but found a white rock-like substance similar to crack cocaine, records show. All suspects denied possession of the drugs, which field tested positive for cocaine, authorities said.
Police also found in a small bag 30 slips with brown powder that field tested positive for heroin and weighed 6.7 grams, three bags of off-white power that field tested positive for 2.3 grams of fentanyl, three green oval pills identified as Alprazolam, or Xanax, and three white pills identified as Lyrica, a drug that treats nerve and muscle pain.
All suspects were given a $20,000 bond for the heroin trafficking charge, $3,000 for possession of cocaine, $1,000 for possession of a controlled substance and $407 for simple possession of marijuana.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
