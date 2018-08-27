Man to serve years in prison for shooting, killing victim at Longs nightclub

A 21-year-old will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading to a manslaughter charge for killing another person over a woman.

Keontrail Jhamarcqwez Wilson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter during a Monday hearing in Horry County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but has already served more than three years.

Wilson faced up to 30 years in prison on the charge. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in June.

Senior Assistant Solicitor Joshua Holford said in July 2015 the defendant was at a party in the Longs area. The shooting happened at an underground club in Freemont.

Wilson spoke to the girlfriend of Ickle Tilinn Stanley, 28, Holford said, and Stanley pushed and hit Wilson.

“The defendant escalated the situation by pulling out a gun,” Holford said. Stanley was shot in the chest and died from his wound.

Defense Attorney James Galmore said Wilson turned himself in to police the day after the shooting. Wilson did not speak during the hearing other than to answer the judge’s questions.