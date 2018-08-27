He choked her in the hotel hall after disagreement over prostitution cost, cops say

Two people were charged with prostitution after Horry County police went to a hotel Saturday to investigate a domestic violence call, according to an incident report.
Randy Alvis Haynes, 54, of Conway, and Tamaira Dinette Ford, 32, of Myrtle Beach, are charged with prostitution. Haynes is also charged with third-degree assault and battery.
Officers went to WoodSpring Suites, at 220 Whitty Dr. just off U.S. 501 in the Myrtle Beach area, about 7:30 p.m. and found both suspects in the parking lot arguing, a report said.
Haynes initially called police and said he and Ford agreed to $50 for intercourse, but Ford had grabbed $100, a report said. He said he grabbed Ford to get his money back and they wrestled over the money until others in the hotel separated them, according to the report.
Ford told police the two had agreed on sexual intercourse for money, but she did not have sex with Haynes and he was not satisfied with their encounter, authorities said. At that point, Ford said they had made an agreement, so the money was hers, the report said. Ford said she clenched the money to her chest and Haynes allegedly grabber her by the throat and tried to pull the money out of her hands, police said.
The report said hotel management and residents saw Haynes grab Ford by the throat and it was picked up on the hallway cameras.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
