He was fired, accused of smoking crack — then brought a knife, pepper spray, cops say

A former Myrtle Beach restaurant employee was charged Sunday after allegedly threatening a man with a knife and pepper spray on Ocean Boulevard, according to a police report.
Myrtle Beach police were called about noon to Magnolias at 26th in reference to a disturbance. A 58-year-old victim told police he was sitting outside the restaurant on the patio when the suspect approached him with pepper spray and said, “You got something to say now?” the report said. The incident report did not clarify if the victim was a restaurant employee.
Police said the suspect then tried to spray the victim, but the victim was able to move out of the way. The suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and continued to argue with the victim, a report said.
Authorities said the incident stemmed from the day before. The suspect believed it was the victim’s fault he was fired because the victim told management the suspect smokes crack, the report said.
After the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife, the victim picked up a trash can to shield himself and then threw it at the suspect, the report said.
Police said a witness confirmed what the victim explained had happened.
Officers found the suspect a “short distance away” with the knife and pepper spray, the report said. The suspect said the victim tried to hit him with a trash can after an argument, which was why he had pepper spray and a knife, according to the report.
Terry Alexander Easter, 21, is charged with second-degree assault and battery.
