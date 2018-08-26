Conway police seek public’s help in identifying this burglary suspect

Conway police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a Sunday morning burglary at a church construction site, according to a release from public information officer Taylor Newell.
Officers responded to a burglary at 2469 East U.S. 501 that occurred between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., the release states. Copper pipe was taken from the location, according to police.
The suspect was caught on surveillance Police ask that you contact them with any information at 843-248-1790.
David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295
Comments