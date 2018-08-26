They assaulted security after being kicked out of Broadway at the Beach bar, cops say

Myrtle Beach police arrested two men after they allegedly were kicked out of a Broadway at the Beach bar for fighting and then assaulting a security guard early Sunday morning, according to an incident report.
Security responded to tell the suspects they needed to leave Broadway at the Beach property after the two suspects were kicked out of a bar, the report said. The two men became angry and started arguing with the security guard after being told to leave, authorities said. The report did not list the bar the two suspects were allegedly asked to leave.
The men allegedly assaulted the security guard by pushing him and punching him in the head, police said security footage shows.
Officers got to the scene about 1:30 a.m. and saw the victim who had a redness on his chin, the report said.
While talking with the suspects, police said they both had alcohol on their breath and slurred speech. The suspects told police they didn’t know the victim was a security guard. Officers said footage showed clearly that the suspects spoke with several security officers for a few minutes who had security uniforms on before the assault started.
The suspects were arrested after police reviewed the footage and taken to Myrtle Beach jail, the report said.
David Allen Hedwin, 20, and Thomas Riley Britt, 21, are charged with third-degree assault and battery and disorderly conduct.
